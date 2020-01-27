THE FURIES Available on Demand, Digital HD, DVD on March 3

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to THE FURIES from Shudder, AMC Networks' streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. THE FURIES will be released on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on March 3, 2020. Written and directed by Tony D'Aquino (Alpha Male), the horror stars Airlie Dodds (Killing Ground), Linda Ngo ("Top of the Lake"), Taylor Ferguson ("Glitch"), Ebony Vagulans ("My Life Is Murder") with Danielle Horvat ("House Husbands") and Tom O'Sullivan (A Man on the Edge). RLJE Films will release THE FURIES on DVD for $27.97 and on Blu-ray for $15.95.

In THE FURIES, when Kayla (Airlie Dodds) wakes up in a coffin-like box in the middle of the woods, the first thing she sees is a terrifying masked man with an axe running straight for her. As she runs to try to get away, she realizes she is part of an insane and deadly game. There are six other women running scared in the woods, each with a masked assassin assigned to protect them and kill everyone else. Kayla races to save herself and as many women as she can, but when they start to turn on each other, her killer instinct is unleashed as she does whatever it takes to survive.

RLJE Films' recent features include the critically acclaimed hit Mandy from writer/director Panos Cosmatos and starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache; The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot written and directed by Robert Krzykowski and starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner and Ron Livingston. Upcoming releases include the 2019 Toronto Film Festival hit Color Out of Space, based on the classic H.P. Lovecraft story, starring Nicolas Cage and Joely Richardson and written and directed by Richard Stanley; and the festival favorite VFW from director Joe Begos and starring Stephen Lange, William Sadler, Martin Kove and Fred Williamson.

Watch the trailer for "The Furies" here:





