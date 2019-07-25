THE DEAD DON'T DIE to be Released on Digital 9/3, Blu-ray & DVD 9/10

A quiet town finds itself under attack from the undead with the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled in the comedy, THE DEAD DON'T DIE, arriving on Digital on September 3, 2019 and on Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand on September 10, 2019 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Showcasing exclusive bonus features not seen in theaters including insight from the cast and filmmakers, as well as a closer look at the making of the film that takes fans deeper into this "giddy apocalypse with no way out" (Richard Brody, The New Yorker). Starring Academy Award®† winner Bill Murray (Olive Kitteridge, Lost in Translation, Ghostbusters), Adam Driver (Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, BlacKkKlansman) and Chloë Sevigny ("The Act," Boys Don't Cry), THE DEAD DON'T DIE is a "hilariously fun" (Adam Patterson, Film Pulse) and irreverent film unlike any you've seen before.



Directed by indie filmmaker Jim Jarmusch (Paterson, Only Lovers Left Alive), THE DEAD DON'T DIEfeatures a powerhouse of an ensemble cast including Tilda Swinton (Suspiria, Trainwreck), Steve Buscemi (Hotel Transylvania Series, Fargo), Danny Glover (Proud Mary, Lethal Weapon Series), Caleb Landry Jones (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out), Rosie Perez ("Pure," White Men Can't Jump), Iggy Pop (Gimme Danger, Coffee and Cigarettes), Sara Driver (Stranger than Paradise), RZA ("Snowfall," The Man with the Iron Fists 2), Selena Gomez (Hotel Transylvania Series, Spring Breakers), Carol Kane ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Dog Day Afternoon), Austin Butler (The Intruders, "Arrow"), Luka Sabbat ("Grown-ish") and Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Book of Eli).



In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behavior. No one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing the town: THE DEAD DON'T DIE - they rise from their graves and savagely attack and feast on the living - and the citizens must battle for their survival.



BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES:

Bill Murray: Zombie Hunting Action Star - Bill Murray discusses his fear of being typecast as an action hero.

Behind-the-Scenes of The Dead Don't Die - A collection of behind the scenes moments from the set of The Dead Don't Die

Stick Together - Jim Jarmusch's frequent collaborators talk about his filmmaking style, and what makes The Dead Don't Die stand out from other zombie films

THE DEAD DON'T DIE will be available on Blu-rayTM, DVD, Digital, and Movies Anywhere.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories