THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jon Stewart and Desi Lydic Hosting
The Emmy-winning show will air at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central with episodes available on Paramount+ the following morning.
Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight followed by Desi Lydic Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.
The guest lineup for this week includes:
Guest Schedule
Mon, September 21 (Tonight): Ari Emanuel (Executive Chairman, WME Group; Executive Chair & CEO, TKO - promoting memoir 'Roll the Calls')
Tues, September 22: Tom Morello (musician - promoting album 'Everyone Gets Everything They Want' and Power to the People Festival)
Wed, September 23: Jessica Tarlov (Fox News co-host, 'The Five' & 'Raging Moderates' co-host - promoting book 'I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends')
September 24: Merritt Wever (actor - promoting the film 'Primetime')
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