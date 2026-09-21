THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jon Stewart and Desi Lydic Hosting

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Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight followed by Desi Lydic Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The guest lineup for this week includes:

Guest Schedule

Mon, September 21 (Tonight): Ari Emanuel (Executive Chairman, WME Group; Executive Chair & CEO, TKO - promoting memoir 'Roll the Calls')

Tues, September 22: Tom Morello (musician - promoting album 'Everyone Gets Everything They Want' and Power to the People Festival)

Wed, September 23: Jessica Tarlov (Fox News co-host, 'The Five' & 'Raging Moderates' co-host - promoting book 'I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends')

September 24: Merritt Wever (actor - promoting the film 'Primetime')

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 13 Hrs 45 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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