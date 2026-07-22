Megan Rapinoe Visits THE DAILY SHOW to Discuss New Podcast and Activism

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Desi Lydic sat down with soccer player and activist Megan Rapinoe on THE DAILY SHOW THIS WEEK for a conversation that ranged from Rapinoe's post-retirement life to her ongoing advocacy work. The interview touched on the World Cup red card scandal, her transition from professional athlete to engaged fan, and the personal costs her activism has carried, including the loss of at least one brand deal tied to her public stances on equal pay and LGBT rights.

Rapinoe is launching a new podcast titled WHY ARE YOU LIKE THIS, which she discussed during the appearance. The conversation also addressed her efforts to reframe the cultural meaning of the term 'soccer mom,' positioning it as a point of empowerment rather than a dismissive label. Rapinoe spoke candidly about how her public profile as an advocate has shaped her career beyond the pitch.

Lydic, who hosted THE DAILY SHOW for the Tuesday through Thursday stretch of the week, conducted the interview as part of her regular hosting duties. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Rapinoe was among the guests scheduled for Lydic's run that week, alongside actor Elliot Page on Wednesday.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Jon Stewart returned to THE DAILY SHOW desk on Monday of that same week, with Lydic taking over Tuesday through Thursday, and that each episode streams on Paramount+ the following morning.

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