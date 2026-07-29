THE DAILY SHOW to Launch 30 F#@KING YEARS Podcast Series

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Comedy Central has announced a new limited podcast series marking the 30th anniversary of THE DAILY SHOW, titled 30 F#@KING YEARS: THE DAILY SHOW REMEMBERS. The special is set to premiere Monday, August 3rd, featuring members of the show's news team reflecting on three decades of the late-night franchise, including standout field pieces, correspondents and moments that shaped its run.

In celebration of THE DAILY SHOW's 30th anniversary, Comedy Central today announced 30 F#@king Years: The Daily Show Remembers. THE DAILY SHOW News Team discusses their favorite TDS moments in a limited podcast series to premiere Monday, August 3rd.

THE DAILY SHOW's Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Josh Johnson, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, and Troy Iwata look back on three decades of America's only source for news, discussing unforgettable moments, iconic field pieces, and legendary correspondents that helped define THE DAILY SHOW's unparalleled legacy.

The podcast special serves as a celebration of the show's enduring impact on comedy and the late-night landscape, while offering fans a chance to revisit some of the franchise's most beloved moments through the voices of the current News Team.

THE DAILY SHOW has produced a robust catalog of original podcasts over the years. Currently, the podcast edition of the show THE DAILY SHOW: EARS EDITION has generated 767M lifetime listens and includes podcast-exclusive 'Precap' episodes featuring conversations between a show host and writer that preview the week ahead.

Following THE DAILY SHOW's seven Emmy nominations, including for Best Variety Series, the podcast builds on the show's growing portfolio of digital original content, which includes Emmy Award-winning recurring segments 'Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse' and 'Desi Lydic Foxsplains' and the #1 podcast feed in late-night, THE DAILY SHOW: EARS EDITION. THE DAILY SHOW continues to deliver a strong performance, scoring its highest-rated second quarter among persons 18-49 in nine years and outperforming its year-ago benchmarks on key social metrics. Additionally, the late-night staple currently ranks as the #1 most viewed cable program across social in 2026.

Jon Stewart hosts the award-winning late-night franchise alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The podcast joins THE DAILY SHOW's existing lineup of digital content, including the long-running podcast edition THE DAILY SHOW: EARS EDITION, as well as recurring segments such as Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse and Desi Lydic Foxsplains. Jon Stewart continues to host the series alongside the current news team, which includes Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

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