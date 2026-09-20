Law Roach Talks Zendaya, PROJECT RUNWAY Honesty and JHud's Fashion Crisis
The stylist also weighs in on a wardrobe crisis Hudson faced ahead of a World Cup moment.
Law Roach returned to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on his early work with Zendaya, his approach to judging Project Runway, and a fashion emergency Jennifer Hudson faced around the World Cup. The stylist used the appearance to reflect on the instincts that have shaped his career, telling Hudson and the studio audience how he balances honesty with encouragement when critiquing designers.
Roach's comments built on a separate visit to the show in which he explained the tough-love style he brings to his role as a Project Runway judge, describing his bluntness as a deliberate choice rather than simple harshness. That appearance also included a surprise duet with Hudson, adding a lighter note to a conversation centered on his judging philosophy.
During this sit-down, Roach turned to his history with Zendaya, discussing her rise from a young performer to one of the industry's most sought-after style icons. He also walked Hudson through how he helped resolve a wardrobe issue tied to her World Cup fashion plans, giving viewers a glimpse of the kind of quick problem-solving that defines his work as a stylist.
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