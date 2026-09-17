Photos: THE DAILY SHOW With Josh Johnson to Feature Colin Kaepernick

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE DAILY SHOW will air an all-new episode tonight, September 16, 2026, with Josh Johnson hosting and Colin Kaepernick as a guest.













Super Bowl quarterback, civil rights activist, and bestselling author Colin Kaepernick joins Josh Johnson to discuss his new memoir, 'The Perilous Fight.' They reflect on the 10-year anniversary of Kaepernick's kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, the idea that activism doesn't need to be earned, it's required for society to work, and a reframing of risk assessment in activism that asks, 'What do we risk if we don't take action?'

Also on Tonight's Episode

Pete Hegseth seeks troops with the perfect waist-to-height ratio to serve as props for his speech, and Kash Patel defends new FBI hiring standards that take a softer stance on bestiality. Plus, Josh Johnson dives into the details of Don Jr.'s Russian-funded wedding, while Don Jr.'s new wife steps in to share that the whole wedding wasn't a bribe; only half of it was.

With the U.S. and Canada mired in a full-blown trade war, Ronny Chieng pays a visit to a Canadian bar in New York City to find out how America's neighbors to the north are feeling about the unhinged bully to their south. And as it turns out, between Trump's punishing tariffs and the notion of becoming America's 51st state, the whole thing is enough to make a Canadian utter the friendliest 'f**k off' ever.

All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 14 Hrs 53 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link