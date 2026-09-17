Photos: THE DAILY SHOW With Josh Johnson to Feature Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick joins to discuss 'The Perilous Fight' and activism a decade after taking a knee.
THE DAILY SHOW will air an all-new episode tonight, September 16, 2026, with Josh Johnson hosting and Colin Kaepernick as a guest.
Super Bowl quarterback, civil rights activist, and bestselling author Colin Kaepernick joins Josh Johnson to discuss his new memoir, 'The Perilous Fight.' They reflect on the 10-year anniversary of Kaepernick's kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, the idea that activism doesn't need to be earned, it's required for society to work, and a reframing of risk assessment in activism that asks, 'What do we risk if we don't take action?'
Also on Tonight's Episode
Pete Hegseth seeks troops with the perfect waist-to-height ratio to serve as props for his speech, and Kash Patel defends new FBI hiring standards that take a softer stance on bestiality. Plus, Josh Johnson dives into the details of Don Jr.'s Russian-funded wedding, while Don Jr.'s new wife steps in to share that the whole wedding wasn't a bribe; only half of it was.
With the U.S. and Canada mired in a full-blown trade war, Ronny Chieng pays a visit to a Canadian bar in New York City to find out how America's neighbors to the north are feeling about the unhinged bully to their south. And as it turns out, between Trump's punishing tariffs and the notion of becoming America's 51st state, the whole thing is enough to make a Canadian utter the friendliest 'f**k off' ever.
All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.
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