THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Launches New Podcast Miniseries

Comedy Central announced today that The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is launching THE DAILY SHOW Podcast Universe, a new and original five-episode miniseries, as part of its growing Global Podcast Network on January 13, 2020. The limited series will parody a variety of popular podcasts and will feature Trevor Noah and THE DAILY SHOW correspondents, plus special guests. Fans can subscribe to THE DAILY SHOW Podcast Universe on anywhere podcasts are heard.

Episodes featured in THE DAILY SHOW Podcast Universe miniseries include:



Slowbama - Mystery. Scandal. Lattes.

Pod Save Little Creek Elementary - They won't take this lying down-unless it's nap time.

These American Lies - Stories about lies and the presidents who tell them.

#Crushing: A Success Podcast For Winners - So much epic, so little time.

Podcast Today - Podcasting today's podcast, today.

"The Daily Show Podcast Universe further reinforces the fact that THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH is a late-night leader in podcasting," said Steve Raizes, Senior Vice President of Podcasting for Viacom. "The series continues to break new ground across platforms and offers fans truly unique ways to interact with the show, Trevor and the correspondents."

In February 2018, THE DAILY SHOW launched its highly successful podcast, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition, which has delivered over 100 million lifetime downloads to date and is the most-downloaded podcast among the late-night TV franchises. The podcast features episode highlights and extended interviews and garnered a Webby People's Choice Award in 2019, in addition to being one of Apple's new-in-2018 most-downloaded shows.

Comedy Central's Global Podcast Network launched in 2017 and features brand extensions of Comedy Central's hit franchises and new original content. The podcasts are available across major podcast apps and include THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition, SOUTH SIDE Stories, The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project, Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, You Up w/ Nikki Glaser, The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, Crank Yankers, Stand-Up w/ Chris Distefano and Your 2 Dads w/ Sean and Julian, hosted by Sean O'Connor and Julian McCullough.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs Mondays-Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available to stream the following day exclusively on thedailyshow.com and the Comedy Central App. Viewers can follow THE DAILY SHOW on Twitter (8.2M followers) and Instagram (4.2M followers), subscribe to its Youtube channel (5.8M subscribers) and become a fan of THE DAILY SHOW on Facebook (8.7M fans). Fans can follow Trevor Noah on Twitter (10.2M followers), Facebook (5.6M fans) and Instagram (5.2M followers). Fans can also receive THE DAILY SHOW Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa devices and subscribe to The Daily Show's Emmy® Award-winning "Between the Scenes" via Facebook's Watch tab.





