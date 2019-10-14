THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Announces Live Democratic Presidential Primary Debate Coverage

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will be live on Tuesday, October 15, providing instant analysis and late night's earliest commentary about the Democratic Party's fourth round of presidential primary debates. Alex Wagner, co-host and executive producer of Showtime's The Circus and special correspondent for CBS News, will be the night's guest interview. As part of its on-going election coverage, "Votegasm 2020: The Field Narrows From 10 to...12?" will air live at 11:00 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and react in real time across its social media accounts.

Throughout the first three rounds of debates, The Daily Show's digital content has resonated in a big way with fans, MAKING IT the most engaged late night series on social media in the competitive landscape across each of the previous debate nights (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). For the calendar year to-date, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has earned over two billion streams across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, a 25% year-over-year increase, MAKING IT the most socially-engaged late night show in its competitive set, and gained more than four million new social followers. For the most-recently concluded quarter, The Daily Show is the #1 daily late night talk show on television among millennials (18-34).

The October 15th episode will mark the 15th time The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will air live, having done so following the previous five 2020 Democratic debate nights, the 2018 and 2019 STATE OF THE UNION Addresses, the night of the 2018 midterm elections, throughout the 2016 Presidential Election season including the final nights of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, after the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates, and election night.

Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the Executive Producers of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as Co-Executive Producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers, and Jocelyn Conn and Zhubin Parang are producers. Dan Amira is the Head Writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.





