THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Announces Live Democratic Presidential Primary Debate Coverage

Next week, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH will telecast LIVE providing instant analysis and late-night's earliest commentary about the Democratic Party's first 2020 Presidential Primary Debates. As part of their Votegasm 2020 coverage, WORLD WAR D: LET'S GET READY TO RAMBLE - PART I & II will air live, back-to-back nights on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 at 11:00 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

Guests include Perry Bacon Jr., senior writer for FiveThirtyEight on Wednesday, June 26 and Howard Dean, former governor of Vermont, Democratic presidential candidate, and DNC chair on Thursday, June 27.

This marks the ninth time THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH has aired LIVE, having previously done so following the 2019 STATE OF THE UNION Address, the 2018 Midterm Election night, the 2018 STATE OF THE UNION address, throughout the 2016 Presidential Election on election night, after the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates, and on the final nights of both the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the Executive Producers of THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as Co-Executive Producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers, and Jocelyn Conn and Zhubin Parang are producers. Dan Amira is the Head Writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs Mondays-Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available to stream the following day exclusively on thedailyshow.com and the Comedy Central App.

