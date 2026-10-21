THE CYCLE OF LOVE Returns to Theaters for Special Date Night Screening

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THE CYCLE OF LOVE has announced a special return to cinemas for a one-day exclusive engagement at cinemas across the country on Sunday, November 1, before arriving on TVOD on November 2, 2026. The announcement comes as the film's global box office exceeds $500K.

A love story like no other, THE CYCLE OF LOVE, from director Orlando von Einsiedel ('The White Helmets,' 'Virunga') and executive producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, tells the unbelievable story of PK and Lotta, an 'untouchable' young Indian artist and a Swedish adventurer in search of magic, whose meeting was written in the stars from his birth.

Next Best Picture called the film 'an epic true love story,' 'deeply romantic' and 'profoundly moving,' and now the Critics Choice Association has honored the film with two Documentary Award nominations, including Best Director for Einsiedel. The film has been buzzed about on social media with Shay Mitchell (33.7m followers), Victoria Justice (23.7 million followers), Elli Avrram (9.5 million followers), Preston Rack (2 million followers) and more posting their support for the love story documentary.

More information about participating theaters and THE CYCLE OF LOVE can be found at thecycleoflovefilm.com.

The film will be also available on TVOD starting November 2, 2026 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

About THE CYCLE OF LOVE

In 1977, PK, a 23-year-old Delhi street artist from a poor, 'untouchable' family, picked up a handful of paintbrushes and a second-hand bicycle and set off across 6000 miles and nearly a dozen countries. His mission: to find Lotta, the woman who had captured his heart on a visit to India.

PK knew their meeting was fate. When he was still a baby, an astrologer left his parents with a prophecy: 'You will marry a girl who is not from the village, not even from this country, she will be musical, own a jungle and be born under the sign of the ox.' Lotta was born in May and she played the recorder and piano. When PK asked her if she owned a jungle, she replied, 'not a jungle, but a forest.' He knew this was his destiny. Charmed by his smile, creativity and gentleness, Lotta accepted his offer to show her around India and, over her two-month visit, they fell hopelessly in love, despite caste, nationality, and everything else.

A love story like no other from the multiple Academy Award-winning team behind THE WHITE HELMETS, VIRUNGA and LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU'RE A GIRL). THE CYCLE OF LOVE is an inspiring and epic true-life adventure about believing in love against all odds, and risking everything for what your heart tells you.

THE CYCLE OF LOVE is produced by Harri Grace, Chloe Leland, Emelie Mahanandia von Schedvin, and Karl Mahanandia von Schedvin. Executive producers are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Carey, Adriana Banta, Jorge Villon, Abhijeet Chhabra, Dan Silver, Ryan Harrington, Geralyn Dreyfous, Emily Goldner, Chris Silvestri, Mark Roden, Melony And Adam Lewis, Michael Humphries, Regina K. Scully, Lekha Singh, Cristina Ljungberg, Victoria Steventon, The Reilly Family, Danielle Turkov and Amy Shepherd.

The film is a Grain Media and Kalabati Pictures production, in Association with BD4 (a Banijay America company), Tudip Entertainment and AMPL, Artemis Rising Foundation, Grace Labs, Waldesfriede Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.





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