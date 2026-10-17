InStyle Imagemaker Awards Honors Hollywood Style Creatives

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InStyle hosted its third-annual InStyle Imagemaker Awards, celebrating the style and beauty creatives in Hollywood that have impact, create conversations, and inspire movements. Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Adam Driver, Elizabeth Debicki, Hannah Einbinder, Tyriq Withers, Heidi Klum, Joey King, and many more, the event spotlighted the most influential stylists, makeup artists, and hair professionals who have created some of today's most unforgettable looks in film, TV, music, and more. Each honoree was introduced by someone who knows their work and their impact best: their clients who trust them, collaborate with them, and have built lasting relationships with them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honored as the Woman of Impact, celebrated for her work on- and off-camera promoting and increasing representation and visibility in Hollywood, presented by Avantika Vandanapu, Amita Rao, and Megan Suri with a special surprise video from her husband, Nick Jonas.

Honorees + Presenters

Jason Bolden, presented by Tyriq Withers

Thuy Nguyen, presented by Joey King

Trish Summerville, presented by Elizabeth Debicki

Amy Komorowski, presented by Adam Driver

Law Roach, presented by Heidi Klum

Kellon Deryck, presented by Megan Thee Stallion

Molly Greenwald, presented by Hannah Einbinder

Chris Horan, presented by Charli XCX

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, special Woman of Impact award presented by Avantika Vandanapu, Amita Rao, and Megan Suri.

Additional guests included Simu Liu, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Ella Beatty, True Whitaker, Trinity Tatum, Bryce Alakai, Lisa Rinna, Lucy Freyer, Rachel Marsh, Anna Cathcart, Costa D'Angelo, and more.

The event took place Thursday, October 15, 2026, at a private residence in Los Angeles.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 14 Days 14 Hrs 56 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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