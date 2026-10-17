InStyle Imagemaker Awards Honors Hollywood Style Creatives
The event featured presenters including Adam Driver, Elizabeth Debicki, and Heidi Klum introducing honorees who shaped Hollywood's most iconic looks.
InStyle hosted its third-annual InStyle Imagemaker Awards, celebrating the style and beauty creatives in Hollywood that have impact, create conversations, and inspire movements. Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Adam Driver, Elizabeth Debicki, Hannah Einbinder, Tyriq Withers, Heidi Klum, Joey King, and many more, the event spotlighted the most influential stylists, makeup artists, and hair professionals who have created some of today's most unforgettable looks in film, TV, music, and more. Each honoree was introduced by someone who knows their work and their impact best: their clients who trust them, collaborate with them, and have built lasting relationships with them.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honored as the Woman of Impact, celebrated for her work on- and off-camera promoting and increasing representation and visibility in Hollywood, presented by Avantika Vandanapu, Amita Rao, and Megan Suri with a special surprise video from her husband, Nick Jonas.
Honorees + Presenters
Jason Bolden, presented by Tyriq Withers
Thuy Nguyen, presented by Joey King
Trish Summerville, presented by Elizabeth Debicki
Amy Komorowski, presented by Adam Driver
Law Roach, presented by Heidi Klum
Kellon Deryck, presented by Megan Thee Stallion
Molly Greenwald, presented by Hannah Einbinder
Chris Horan, presented by Charli XCX
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, special Woman of Impact award presented by Avantika Vandanapu, Amita Rao, and Megan Suri.
Additional guests included Simu Liu, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Ella Beatty, True Whitaker, Trinity Tatum, Bryce Alakai, Lisa Rinna, Lucy Freyer, Rachel Marsh, Anna Cathcart, Costa D'Angelo, and more.
The event took place Thursday, October 15, 2026, at a private residence in Los Angeles.
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