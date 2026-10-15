First Trailer Lands For BAYWATCH Reboot Series
The footage offers an early glimpse of the new ensemble taking on the lifeguard drama.
A first trailer for the upcoming Baywatch reboot series has emerged, giving audiences their initial look at the new cast tackling the lifeguard drama. The footage, shared by TODAY, showcases Stephen Amell among the actors stepping into the rebooted world of the franchise.
Joining Amell in the first-look trailer are Shay Mitchell and Olivia Dunne, according to the source material accompanying the clip. The trailer marks the first public preview of the reboot series, offering a brief introduction to the new ensemble before the show's debut.
Details beyond the trailer itself remain limited, with the clip serving primarily as an announcement of the project's existence and a visual introduction to its leads. The preview is positioned as the first official look at the series.
The trailer does not provide a premiere date or network details beyond confirming the project is underway, leaving further specifics about the reboot's rollout still to be revealed.
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