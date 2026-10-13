BAYWATCH to Return on FOX With Stephen Amell Leading New Cast
Stephen Amell stars alongside Jessica Belkin, Shay Mitchell, and Hassie Harrison in the revival directed by McG.
FOX has released the first global trailer for its revival of BAYWATCH, the iconic series returning this January on FOX.
The new Baywatch finds wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie's world is turned upside down when his daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy. The series also stars Hassie Harrison as Nat, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene. In recurring roles, Livvy Dunne will make her acting debut as Grace and David Chokachi will reprise his original series character of Cody Madison.
FOX's Baywatch will celebrate the franchise's enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today's global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with a new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to save lives along Southern California's coastline.
Baywatch is co-produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and Fremantle with Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted) serving as showrunner and executive producer. McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz are executive producers. McG directed the series premiere.
FOX Entertainment Global holds domestic distribution rights, and Fremantle manages all international sales.
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