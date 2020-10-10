THE CURSE OF LILITH RATCHET Comes To Fear Flicks on Roku

The Curse of Lilith Ratchet is now the Featured Movie in the New Releases section of Fear Flicks, The SGL Entertainment Channel, The Ultimate Movie Channel and More!

Now Streaming on FEAR FLICKS is The Curse of Lilith Ratchet Directed by Eddie Lengyel and Starring Rob Jaeger, KateLynn E. Newberry and Roger Conners.

Alice and her best friend Lauren inadvertently set a hellish curse in motion after surprisingly acquiring a mysterious shrunken head. Wanting to know more about their fiendish find, they pay a visit to a popular paranormal podcast host Hunter Perry of "Beyond the Veil". Hunter discovers its true authenticity of the ages old object and in hopes of creating a rating boost, he plans a LIVE podcast in which the tale of the shrunken head will be introduced to the masses. Little do they know by playing the game and calling her name they will release the malevolent demonic spirit of Lilith Ratchet.

