THE CROWN Season Four Will Feature Feud with Margaret Thatcher

According to Deadline, season four of "The Crown" on Netflix will focus partly on Queen Elizabeth's contentious relationship with former PM Margaret Thatcher.

Season four of "The Crown" will span 1977 through, 1990 when Margaret Thatcher was ousted as Prime Minister.

Gillian Anderson will play Thatcher, who was said to have had a "punctiliously correct" relationship with Her Majesty, but many have said that there was "little love lost on either side."

Deadline says that Princess Diana will also play a major role in the upcoming fourth season. Emma Corrin plays the people's princess.

Season four is set to air sometime at the end of 2020.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories