THE CHI Will Return for a Fourth Season

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for the fourth season of its hit drama series THE CHI. Created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Boomerang) and executive produced by Academy Award®, Emmy and Golden Globe® winner Common (Selma), THE CHI returns on Sunday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. To watch and share the trailer, see below.

THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the SOUTH SIDE of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. This season will look at the wide-ranging effects of policing in the Black community after Jake (Michael V. Epps) has a fateful run-in with a group of officers. Newlyweds Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (guest star Hannaha Hall) deal with the repercussions from his affair with Dom (guest star La La Anthony). Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) grapples with her pregnancy, while Jada (Yolonda Ross) finds love where she least expects.

The relationship between Kevin (Alex Hibbert) and Jemma (guest star Judaea Brown) takes a turn, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) launches a new venture. New mayor Douda (Curtiss Cook) harnesses his newfound power while navigating his complicated relationship with wife Roselyn (guest star Kandi Burruss). Meanwhile, Trig (Luke James) and Imani (guest star Jasmine Davis) are on a personal mission to help their community. Season four guest stars also include Tabitha Brown (Princess of the Row) as Octavia, a successful interior designer who crosses paths with Kiesha; Jason Weaver (Smart Guy, ATL) as Rashaad "Shaad" Marshall, an old friend of Trig's struggling to rebuild his life; Vic Mensa as Jamal, whose fight to get help for his family places him at odds with Trig and Tracy (guest star Tai Davis); and Da Brat, who plays LaPorsha, a truck driver whose arrival in town will impact the Williams family. Cook and James were upped to series regulars this season.

In addition to Waithe and Common, Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rishi Rajani, president of Hillman Grad Productions, and showrunner Justin Hillian serve as executive producers for season four. Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is produced by 20th Television.

