THE ATOMIC CAFE's Jayne Loader To Be A Guest On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Legendary documentary filmmaker Jayne Loader will be Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday, July 11th at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. She will be talking about an upcoming 4K digital restoration screening of THE ATOMIC CAFE at the Metrograph in NYC on Saturday, July 13th. The special screening will be followed by a Q & A with the filmmakers.

Jayne Loader is one of the producers and directors of the legendary Cold War documentary THE ATOMIC CAFE. She is also a renowned writer known for her books "Between Pictures" and "Wild America."

1982's THE ATOMIC CAFE is a documentary about America's nuclear testing and warfare. The acclaimed film was selected for preservation in the United States Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2016. The haunting film famously uses black humor by editing together U.S. propaganda and military training films, advertisements and news clips from the 1940's through the early 1960's. It also features an eclectic mix of songs about the atom bomb. THE SOUNDS OF FILM will be featuring songs from the THE ATOMIC CAFE after Jayne Loader's interview.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include DA Pennebaker, Susan Lacy, Tom Berenger, Eric Stoltz, Ralph Macchio, Lauren Greenfield, Ernest Dickerson and The Revolution's Wendy & Lisa





