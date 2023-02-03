Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THAT '90s SHOW Renewed For a Second Season on Netflix

The series has more than 41 million hours viewed.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Season one premiered on January 19, 2023 and immediately reached Netflix's Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed.

"All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can't wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!" said Gregg Mettler, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer

"We owe the fans, old and new, for taking THE TRIP with us in the first season - and we can't wait to be there with them in the second season."" said Lindsey Turner, Co-Creator & Executive Producer

"We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we're thrilled you chose us. We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!" said Bonnie & Terry Turner, Co-Creators & Executive Producers

"We're thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade," said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series.

It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's LOOKING FOR right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.

Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner - this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner - showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh and Mandy Summers.



