TENET Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out Now

The soundtrack was released through WaterTower Music.

Today the digital soundtrack to acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan's sci-fi action spectacle Tenet was released through WaterTower Music. The Tenet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features music from Academy- and Grammy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian), and features the new, original song "The Plan" by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated recording artist Travis Scott, and produced by Göransson, Wondagurl and Scott.

Describing his process, Göransson says, "The score is full of inverted sounds and illusions. I spent a great deal of time taking familiar sounds and manipulating them -- both organically and digitally -- so that they reflected the complex world of 'Tenet.' I wanted to find themes with melodies, textures and rhythms that were reminiscent of the past yet fitting for the future; sounds that stood out on their own but also truly worked in inverted ways, to reflect the surrealism and unease of the scenes where the laws of physics change to allow sets and characters to move and speak in that strange, unsettling inverted way. One of the biggest challenges for me in writing this score was figuring out how to provide a musical roadmap for audiences as they experience something so conceptually ambitious and technically complex."

Although he had never worked with the director before, Göransson explains that, "Chris has had a colossal impact on the way I approach and experience film. Speaking with him, about his vision for the score, I was immediately struck by the depth of his musical knowledge and his drive to push the boundaries with the music and visuals of Tenet. When I started writing, those conversations became listening sessions where we would dissect sounds, harmonies and textures of pieces I would bring to him, then refine them little by little. By the time Chris left to shoot, he had two hours of music to listen to as he traveled all over the world. He would write me notes from wherever he was with ideas on which musical sketch belonged to which character or scene, and then from there I would know how to take the ideas further and flush them out.

Travis Scott created and is featured on the original song "The Plan," which resulted from a collaboration with Göransson. Christopher Nolan offers, "One of Ludwig's suggestions was to bring in Travis Scott, show him the film and get his insight. Travis watched the film and really connected with it and in the end we wound up layering his voice into various elements of the soundtrack, which became the final piece of this puzzle that we'd been working on for so long."

Göransson further elaborated. "When I watched the movie in its entirety, I started to feel that the end needed a new voice to reflect the culmination of the Homeric journey we've just experienced. Conceptually, Travis Scott's artistic voice is very much in step with the sound palette we had created for Tenet, and I felt that he and Chris might almost be KINDRED SPIRITS when it comes to creating fully realized worlds with music and visuals. Travis became one of the first people in the world to see the film, and his observations of the experience were exactly what Chris was looking for. His song is such a perfect fit for the movie that Chris and I asked if we could weave a short snippet of his vocal into the score at various points throughout the film."

The Tenet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available digitally and the track list is as follows. Triple vinyl and double CD sets are coming soon.

Track List

01. RAINY NIGHT IN TALLINN

02. WINDMILLS

03. MEETING NEIL

04. PRIYA

05. BETRAYAL

06. FREEPORT

07. 747

08. FROM MUMBAI TO AMALFI

09. FOILS

10. SATOR

11. TRUCKS IN PLACE

12. RED ROOM BLUE ROOM

13. INVERSION

14. RETRIEVING THE CASE

15. THE ALGORITHM

16. POSTERITY

17. THE PROTAGONIST

18. THE PLAN (by Travis Scott)

View More TV Stories Related Articles