TBS Announces 'The Best of Frank Costanza: In Memory of Jerry Stiller' SEINFELD Marathon

In celebration of the invaluable legacy of comedy great Jerry Stiller, TBS will run a specially curated, ten-episode marathon of treasured scenes from the sitcom Seinfeld and his role as the outspoken Frank Costanza, the father of Jason Alexander's George Costanza.

Fans can rejoice in reliving these unforgettable and authentic appearances from Stiller, MAKING IT a joyous "festivus for the rest of us" and for many generations to come. "The Best of Frank Costanza: In Memory of Jerry Stiller" marathon will air this Saturday, May 16 from 4-9pm ET/PT.



The linear schedule is below.



SATURDAY, MAY 16



4:00 PM ET / PT - "The Cigar Store Indian"

Jerry's gift to Elaine offends Elaine's friend.



4:30 PM ET / PT - "The Chinese Woman"

George's crossed phone lines acquaint the gang with a woman who isn't what she seems.



5:00 PM ET / PT - "The Doorman"

A doorman tries to cause trouble for Jerry. Kramer develops a male undergarment.



5:30 PM ET / PT - "The Fusilli Jerry"

A mechanic pal uses Jerry's romantic techniques on Elaine.



6:00 PM ET / PT - "The Rye"

George's and Susan's parents have dinner together for the first time.



6:30 PM ET / PT - "The Caddy"

Kramer befriends a caddy who helps him improve his golf game.



7:00 PM ET / PT - "The Shower Head"

Jerry jokes about his uncle on television. Elaine fails a drug test.



7:30 PM ET / PT - "The Fatigues"

Jerry's new girlfriend has a mentor; Elaine must fire a troubled employee.



8:00 PM ET / PT - "The Serenity Now"

Jerry's new girlfriend encourages him to express his emotions.



8:30 PM ET / PT - "The Strike"

George's father invents a new holiday; Kramer returns to work at the bagel shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony





Related Articles View More TV Stories