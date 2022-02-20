TASTE AWARDS Announce Finalist Nominees

The Taste Awards have announced the Finalists Nominees and selected Special Achievement Award Honorees. 2022 marks the 13th year of the awards and accompanying celebration. Among the nominees, are well known celebrity and program names. Nominees include Selena Gomez, Andrew Zimmern, G. Garvin, Lidia Bastianich, Gordon Ramsay, Ming Tsai, Christopher Kimball, Tyler Florence, Chef JJ Johnson, Chef Jernard Wells, Joy Bauer, and Edward Delling-Williams.

For over a decade, the Taste Awards have been the premier awards celebrating the year's best in Food, Fashion, Health, Travel, and Lifestyle programs in Film, Television, Online & Streaming Video, Podcasts, Radio and Photography. Winners, Honorees and Hall of Fame Inductees will receive their honors at star-studded ceremony in April 2022 (format to be announced). Winners of selected award categories will be pre-announced in mid-March 2022. Viewer's Choice Voting for selected categories is open now through March 11th here.

The Taste Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, TLC, Discovery, Lifetime, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, Create TV, APT, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Dreamworks, Esquire Network, FYI Network, The History Channel, Bio, iHeart Radio, Sony Pictures, HBO Max, Entertainment Studios' Recipe.TV, NETA, Myx TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Tastemade, the Africa Channel, Roku, and more.

To see the complete list of nominees, click here.