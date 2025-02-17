TAMRON HALL Show Renewed for Seventh Season at ABC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Tamron Hall,” the nationally syndicated Emmy® Award-winning daytime talk show, and Disney’s second longest-running syndicated talk show has been renewed for a seventh season (2025-2026) with the ABC Owned Television Stations and Hearst Television.

The ABC Owned Stations carrying “Tamron Hall” are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KTRK-TV Houston, KGO-TV San Francisco, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno. Leading broadcast group Hearst Television will also continue to broadcast “Tamron Hall” in 23 markets throughout the country that include WCVB-TV Boston, WMOR-TV Tampa, KCRA-TV Sacramento, WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, WBAL-TV Baltimore, KMBC-TV Kansas City, WLWT-TV Cincinnati, WISN-TV Milwaukee and WPBF-TV West Palm Beach, to name a few.

The daily eponymous series known for informative and entertaining moments that capture the cultural zeitgeist is hosted and executive produced by two-time Emmy winner Tamron Hall. With over 5.4 billion minutes viewed, “Tamron Hall” is among the top three most viewed syndicated talk shows on linear television among total viewers P2+. In addition, the show has enjoyed significant growth in its digital presence and audience engagement, with a +21.2% improvement compared to last year's mid-season metrics, and engagements and follower growth doubling in volume. Video views grew by 39%, and YouTube followers saw a +32% increase and engagements rose +26% on the platform. “Tamron Hall” also leads all competitors with the highest user response rate (21%) on TikTok.

“Tamron’s distinctive, thoughtful ability to tap into the meaningful issues of the day continue to resonate with her devoted ‘Tam Fam‘ across ABC Owned Television Stations and the Hearst Television markets,” said Debra OConnell, president, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks. “With its unique combination of interesting newsmakers and enlightening conversation, I know the show will deliver an exceptional and riveting season seven.”

Host Tamron Hall adds, “It’s no secret I find inspiration in numbers. For many, the number seven represents a completion for us. For my team and I, season seven represents the continued growth of the show built by the Tam Fam. Thank you to our loyal audience for watching us! Thank you to ABC/Disney, Debra O’Connell and Almin Karamehmedovic, for taking the show to the next level. Thank you to my amazing Tamron Hall Show Team for all your hard work. I am so excited to nurture and grow this special show with you!”

“There’s nothing like ‘Tamron Hall; in daytime,” says Quiana Burns, executive producer. “Tamron’s ability to keep her hand on the pulse of pop culture - while also getting both celebrities and our Tam Fam to open up in unexpected ways - is that special sauce that has made the show a unique daytime staple. Season 7 is a reward for all the hard work we pour into making pure magic with each episode.”

“Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for viewers to connect with stories and people shaping our world while tackling today’s meaningful and important topics. From the deeply personal to purely fun, Hall’s commitment to “talk about it” has energized and entertained her passionate audience, adoringly known as the Tam Fam. Hall’s dedication to facing significant, and sometimes challenging, conversations head-on is evident from recent episodes that covered medical gaslighting, true crime, parenthood and other timely topics. Season six of “Tamron Hall” has featured daytime exclusive interviews with Chloe Bailey, Ina Garten, Carmelo Anthony, “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders, Mary J. Blige, Macy Gray, Jaleel White, Savannah James, JoJo, Shyne, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Lil Rel Howery, Jon and Hannah Gosselin, Todd and Bettijo Bridges- all leading to season ratings highs.

Season six has also seen an explosive lineup of music stars and exclusive performances, including one that literally shut down the streets of New York City: Kirk Franklin’s “The Reunion Tour.” Miranda Lambert, Wayne Brady and his daughter Maile, Jagged Edge, Trina, Eric Benet and Chante Moore, Erica Campbell, Bebe Winans, Lalah Hathaway and even the hot viral singers from Kidz Bop have all performed exclusively on the show.

The show continues to garner acclaim, earning two Daytime Emmy wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series host. This season, “Tamron Hall” was recognized with a NAACP IMAGE AWARDS nomination for Outstanding Talk Series. She has previously been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode, honored by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation with three Gracie Awards, first in 2020 for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment, again in May 2022 as Best On-Air Talent/Entertainment and, most recently, in 2024 for Director/Talk Show.

“Tamron Hall” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.

Photo credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Jeff Neira

