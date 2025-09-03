TAMRON HALL Sets Season 7 Premiere on ABC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The daytime show “Tamron Hall” will make its return for its seventh season on Monday, Sept. 8. Hosted and executive produced by Emmy®-winning Tamron Hall, the daily talk show’s forthcoming season kicks off with exclusive interviews with Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, Priscilla Presley, Jodie Turner-Smith, the Chrisley family, Cam Newton, Christian Siriano, and more.

With Season 7, Tamron Hall highlights stories of resilience, determination, and people making their own luck. In 2025, the daytime talk show received a NAACP Image Award nomination, celebrated its 1,000th episode, and cemented its place as the second-longest-running syndicated talk show produced by Disney Entertainment.

Reaching over 44 million total viewers in its sixth season, “Tamron Hall” consistently ranks among the top three most-watched talk shows in syndication and among the top five of all daytime syndicated shows. The show also added several new markets for the 2025/2026 season, including Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tucson, Arizona; Wichita, Kansas; Charleston/Huntington, West Virginia; and Jackson, Tennessee, covering more than 94% of the country on all the leading broadcast groups.

Since its debut in September 2019, “Tamron Hall” has continued to be one of television’s top-rated daytime shows. Season 6 highlights included interviews with such powerhouse guests as Deion Sanders, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Lambert, Kelsey Grammer, Mary J. Blige, Ms. Tina Knowles, NeNe Leakes, Method Man, Ashanti, Lucy Hale, Yvonne Orji, Tatyana Ali, Michelle Williams, Coco Rocha, Savannah James, Yvette Nicole Brown, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, Jagged Edge, Sheryl Lee Ralph and many more.

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Tamron Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.