I PLAY ROCKY Premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, and Toby Kebbell star in Peter Farrelly's behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the iconic film.
I PLAY ROCKY had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with director Peter Farrelly and stars Anthony Ippolito, Stephan James, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, P.J. Byrne and more on hand for the event.
The film is set for release in select theaters on November 6, with a wider theatrical release to follow in November. As previously reported, I PLAY ROCKY stars Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone and is directed by Peter Farrelly.
The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.
Credits
Directed by: Peter Farrelly
Written by: Peter Gamble
Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss
Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts