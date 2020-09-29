Syfy Announces Spooktacular October Halloween Lineup

An original horror film will premiere!

SYFY is getting into the Halloween spirit with the premiere of original horror film TALES FROM THE HOOD 3, and a slew of spooky and fun marathons airing all October. Additionally, Syfy WIRE will kick off a new shoppable editorial web series with a specially-curated online HUB featuring Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights-themed merchandise.

SYFY HALLOWEEN will include:

WORLD TELEVISION MOVIE PREMIERES

· THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT (World Television Premiere Starting Thursday, Oct. 1 at 9PM ET/PT) - A family of four staying at a secluded mobile home park for the night are stalked and then hunted by three masked psychopaths

· TALES FROM THE HOOD 3 (World Television Premiere Starting Saturday, Oct. 17, at 9PM ET/PT) - Academy Award(R)-Winning director Spike Lee executive produces with writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott in this next installment of the ground-breaking original Tales from the Hood. Following the franchise's cult classic roots, this all-new anthology, which features Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield, is four terrifying tales that will scare and thrill audiences with its horrifying twists and social commentary.

MOVIE MARATHONS

· DARK ARTS SUNDAYS (Every Sunday in October)

Celebrate the dark side of the Wizarding World with THE HARRY POTTER FILM SERIES and FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM airing every Sunday throughout the month.

· BUST A GUT HALLOWEEN (Saturday, 10/3 from 12:50PM to 12AM ET/PT)

Who says you can't have your scares but laugh at them too? Join us for some frighteningly funny films, including "Hook," "Zombieland," and the Syfy premieres of "Monster House" and "The Mask."

· RIDE OR DIE MARATHON (Tuesday, 10/6 from 8PM to 2AM ET/PT)

Hit the road with these high-octane thrillers, including "Wrong Turn 2," "Dead End," "Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings" and "Drive Angry."

· DON'T FEAR THE SEQUEL MARATHON (Monday, 10/12 from 12PM to 12AM ET/PT)

We'll have you seeing double with these horror favorites and their sequels back-to-back all day long. Films include "28 Days Later," "28 Weeks Later," "The Strangers," "The Strangers: Prey at Night," THE PURGE and the Syfy premiere of THE PURGE: ANARCHY.

· BACK TO THE FUTURE DAY MARATHON (Wednesday, 10/21 from 10:35AM to 1:30AM ET/PT)

Grab your hoverboard and get that DeLorean up to 88 MPH because we're celebrating Back to the Future Day all day long with BACK TO THE FUTURE I-III.

· WHAT'S EATING YOU? MARATHON (Thursday, 10/22 from 10AM to 5:30AM ET/PT)

This year has thrown a lot at us, and just in case a zombie apocalypse is next up on the 2020 bingo card, we're here to help you start prepping with a day full of some of our favorite zombie flicks including "Zombieland," "Dawn of the Dead," "28 Days Later," "20 Weeks Later," "Zombie Night," "Dead 7," "Rise of the Zombies" and "Zombie Apocalypse."

· A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET MARATHON (Thursday, 10/29 from 12PM to 4AM ET/PT)

1... 2... Freddy's coming for you... so don't fall asleep! Instead you can catch the all-day marathon of this classic horror franchise. Movies include "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984), "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge," "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master," "A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child" and "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare."

· MASK UP MARATHON (Friday, 10/30 from 8AM to 4:30AM ET/PT)

Even some of the deadliest villains think safety comes first! Mask up for a marathon featuring these masked murderers, including "Halloween" (2007), "Leatherface," "Jason X," "Jigsaw," THE PURGE, THE PURGE: ANARCHY, "The Mask," "Friday the 13th: Jason Goes to Hell" and "You Might Be the Killer."

· HARRY POTTER HALLOWEEN MARATHON (Saturday, 10/31 from 10AM to 12AM ET/PT)

The Hallowe'en Feast is upon us, so what better way to celebrate than the Wizarding World?

SYFY WIRE'S HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS DIGITIAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

For the entire month, Syfy WIRE is partnering with Universal Orlando Resort to give viewers the opportunity to purchase Halloween Horror Nights-themed merchandise from the comfort of their home. Beginning early October, select merchandise that is currently available in the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida - including sweatshirts, tees, face coverings, shot glasses and more - will be available for fans to shop via an online HUB on SYFY.com. This digital shopping experience, powered by NBCUniversal Checkout, kicks off a new editorial web series that will allow fans to shop their favorite gear from their favorite Syfy content, all year long.

View More TV Stories Related Articles