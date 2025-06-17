Sydney Chandler and Takehiro Hira Cast in Sci-Fi Dramedy ANIMA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anima, a bold new comedy-drama with a sci-fi edge, has just been announced, starring Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth, Pistol, Don’t Worry Darling) and Takehiro Hira (Shōgun, Gran Turismo). Written and directed by documentarian Brian Tetsuro Ivie (Emanuel) in his narrative directorial debut, the film explores questions of identity, mortality, and the echoes of memory, combining a genre-blending story with emotional resonance.

Brian Tetsuro Ivie, Harrison Allen, and Gregory Daniel KING produce for Kebrado, Kimberly Atwood and Atty Cleworth produce for Fieldhouse Pictures, Alexander Lycette and Chloe Rahal produce for Gilbara, and Jason Pamer and Brev Moss are additional producers for the project. Moss also serves as a co-story writer.

Anima tells the story of an impulsive young woman and a reclusive older man who launch on a poignant cross‑country road trip. Their mission: to preserve his failing consciousness via an experimental memory‑upload procedure at a cutting‑edge facility. The movie is currently in production.

Sydney Chandler will next be seen leading FX’s “Alien: Earth,” directed by Noah Hawley and premiering August 12, 2025 on Hulu. She recently appeared in Apple TV+’s “Sugar” opposite Colin Farrell, and is known for her breakout role as ‘Chrissie Hynde’ in FX’s “Pistol,” directed by Danny Boyle. Additional credits include Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. She is represented by UTA, Jackoway Austen ET AL, and Shelter PR.

Takehiro Hira was most recently seen starring in the critically acclaimed FX/Hulu series Shōgun. For this performance, Takehiro was nominated for an Emmy and Critic’s Choice Award in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Earlier this year, Takehiro was also seen in Guy Maddin’s Rumours opposite Cate Blanchett as well as Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World. Upcoming credits include Lionsgate’s KAROSHI opposite Cynthia Erivo and Teo Yoo, Searchlight’s Rental Family opposite Brendan Fraser, and he’ll reprise his role in Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. He is represented by Principal Entertainment LA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner, Auerbach, Hynick, Jaime, Levine, Sample & Klein.

Brian Tetsuro Ivie is a Japanese-American filmmaker, film producer, and the co-founder of Kebrado, a celluloid-only media company based in New York City. He was formerly an executive producer for NBA star Stephen Curry and his Unanimous Media. Brian’s most recent producing work includes the Oscilloscope-released, "Wildcat," starring Maya Hawke, Laura Linney, and Cooper Hoffman, which debuted at both the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals before premiering on the Criterion Channel, "Even in the Wind," starring Sonoya Mizuno, which premiered at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur, and the upcoming 16mm workplace comedy, "Concessions," starring Michael Madsen, Steven Ogg, and Josh Hamilton. As a director, he is in post on "Serenity," an intimate documentary about a multi-generational family in the Pacific Northwest.

Sydney Chandler Photo Credit: Rhys Frampton

Takhiro Hira Photo Credit: Gilbert Flores

