Steve Buscemi Brings Together Celebrity Friends for a Fireside Chat in Support of 'Friends of Firefighters'

Steve Buscemi is bringing together his celebrity friends for a special two-hour live fundraising event in support of Friends of Firefighters. "Fireside Chat with Steve Buscemi" will feature the actor along with Judd Apatow, Julie Bowen, Dan Bulla, Tim Herlihy, Kevin James, Colin Quinn, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson and more for an intimate evening of casual conversation and a celebration of the amazing work of firefighters.

Audiences will be able to interact with the stars throughout the live stream where they talk about their films, answer donor questions, and have a few surprises. Donors will also have a chance to win items introduced by the guests by donating to the campaign.

The live stream will be powered by Tiltify - the creator-first fundraising platform for the digital generation. Donations can be made through Tiltify beginning today HERE.

Friends of Firefighters is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that provides free, independent, and confidential mental health counseling, peer support, and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their family members. Firefighters encounter situations the public rarely, if ever, must face. Reducing the stigma associated with mental health in the fire service can help protect those who risk their lives every day for others. To learn more about the essential programs and services they offer the FDNY community, visit FriendsofFirefighters.org.

Tiltify is the fundraising platform for the digital generation, providing live, interactive & telethon-style technology that engages donors to invest in the cause. Tiltify harnesses the power of both traditional fundraising and modern digital livestream engagement with platforms like Twitch, TikTok and YouTube, enabling any organization and fundraiser to dramatically expand audience reach. Organizations like United Way Worldwide, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Save the Children, No Kid Hungry, Make-A-Wish and hundreds more use Tiltify to engage the socially active Millennials and Gen Z communities for single signature events and large DIY campaigns that launch in minutes. To learn more visit https://tiltify.com.