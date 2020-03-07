Stephen King Speaks Out About Hachette Dropping Woody Allen's Memoir: 'Makes Me Very Uneasy'

Stephen King is facing backlash over tweets he made regarding Hachette Book Group's decision to drop Woody Allen's memoir.

According to Deadline, the publishing company chose to drop the book on Friday after multiple employees walked out.

Ronan Farrow, Allen's estranged son, also cut ties with the company, who previously published Farrow's book, Catch and Kill. Farrow did not agree with Hachette's decision to publish Allen's book without "fact-checking" with him and his sister, Dylan, who accused Allen of molesting her when she was younger.

King spoke out about this on Twitter, saying that Hachette's decision to drop the book made him "very uneasy" and expressed concerns over "who gets muzzled next."

He did, however, say that he believed it was "tone-deaf" for the company to agree to publish the book in the first place, having also published Farrow's.



