MUNA Performs 'Dancing On The Wall' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





MUNA brought "Dancing On The Wall" to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage, delivering a live rendition of the track for the ABC late-night audience. The performance gave viewers a chance to see the band's sound translated to the show's stage setup, with the song serving as the sole focus of the segment.

The appearance placed MUNA alongside a lineup of musical guests that have made stops on the program, with the band's stripped-down television performance offering a direct showcase of the song itself rather than an extended interview segment. No additional context about a supporting album, tour dates, or upcoming releases accompanied the performance clip.

The segment adds to Jimmy Kimmel Live's catalog of musical performances posted to the show's YouTube channel, giving fans of the group a chance to revisit the moment or catch it for the first time online. The clip stands as a straightforward capture of the band's live delivery, with the performance itself carrying the segment from start to finish.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...