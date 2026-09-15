Scott Speedman Goes Behind The Scenes Of ABC's RJ DECKER New Season

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SCOTT SPEEDMAN stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the new season of RJ DECKER, the hit ABC show in which he stars. The live appearance found Speedman speaking candidly about what has gone into shaping the series' latest episodes.

Speedman used the segment to walk through details of the production process and what audiences can expect as the show moves into its new season. His comments centered on the experience of returning to the role and the work happening on set to bring the new episodes to air.

Much of the conversation focused on RJ DECKER itself, with Speedman speaking to the show's continued momentum on ABC. The appearance gave fans a direct update from the star as the series heads into its next chapter.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment offered a rare on-camera moment with Speedman discussing the show outside of its regular broadcast, giving viewers insight straight from the actor himself.

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