Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Hollywood Gets Aliens Wrong, Talks Space Weapons On THE VIEW

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Neil deGrasse Tyson stopped by THE VIEW to weigh in on some of Hollywood's most persistent misconceptions about extraterrestrial life, telling the daytime panel exactly where alien movies tend to go wrong. The astrophysicist, known for translating complex science for mainstream audiences, used the appearance to break down the gap between cinematic depictions of alien encounters and what actual scientific thinking suggests such contact might look like.

The conversation also turned to a more grounded subject: the military's public acknowledgment of space weapons. Tyson offered his perspective on what that admission means and how it fits into the broader landscape of space as a strategic domain, giving the co-hosts a scientist's read on a topic usually confined to policy briefings rather than daytime television.

Tyson used the segment to promote his new book, "Lost in Space," telling the panel the book is designed to make readers popular at parties, a playful nod to the kind of digestible, conversation-ready science facts he has built much of his public career around. The appearance gave him room to plug the project while still delivering the kind of accessible commentary that has made him a familiar presence on television panels covering science topics.

The stop places Tyson among a run of recent notable guests on THE VIEW, following appearances from figures like Lizzo, who used her own visit to discuss a new children's book, showing how the show has continued to host high-profile figures promoting new projects across entertainment and science.

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