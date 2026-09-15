OASIS Confirms 2027 Reunion Tour Dates Across UK, Europe and US

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Oasis is heading back on the road, with TODAY reporting that Liam and Noel Gallagher are reuniting the band for another tour in 2027, spanning stops across the UK, Europe and the United States.

According to the report, the tour will kick off in May in Glasgow before making its way to North America, with a stateside stop scheduled for Boston's Gillette Stadium in August. The announcement marks another chapter in the Gallagher brothers' history of on-again, off-again collaboration as Oasis.

The 2027 dates extend the band's recent run of reunion activity, bringing the group back to major venues on both sides of the Atlantic. TODAY's coverage framed the news as confirmation that the reunion, once again bringing Liam and Noel together on stage, is moving forward with a full slate of international tour stops.

Fans in Glasgow will get the first look at the reunited lineup when the tour opens in May, with the Gillette Stadium show in August offering U.S. audiences a chance to see the band before the run continues across additional UK, European and American cities.

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