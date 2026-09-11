David Chang Says His Kids Won't Eat Anything He Cooks, Talks New Show THE DETOUR

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Chef David Chang admitted his own children will not touch anything he cooks, a confession he made during a wide-ranging appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Chang, known for his culinary career, used the sit-down to poke fun at the disconnect between his professional reputation and his home kitchen.

Much of the conversation centered on Chang's new show, The Detour, including details about shooting the project in Las Vegas. Chang also talked about traveling with comedian ERIC ANDRE as part of the show, giving viewers a sense of the dynamic between the two on the road.

Chang also touched on his father teaching him how to gamble, tying personal family history into the Las Vegas setting of his new project. The anecdote offered a glimpse into Chang's background outside of the restaurant world, framing his approach to the city where The Detour was filmed.

The appearance mixed lighter family stories with previews of the new series, giving audiences a sense of what to expect from The Detour ahead of its release.

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