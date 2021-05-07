Stacey Abrams Tells CBS SUNDAY MORNING That Her Ambition Is to Run for President Someday

Author and politician Stacey Abrams' ambition is to run for president someday, she says in an interview with Erin Moriarty for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, May 9 (9:00 AM, ET), on the CBS Television Network.



In 2007, Abrams won a seat as a Democrat in the Georgia Assembly. Then in 2018, she ran for governor and lost to Republican Brian Kemp by just two percentage points. Since then, she's been a national figure and often mentioned for higher office-including a run for the White House.



"Do I hold it as an ambition?" she muses to Moriarty of someday becoming president. "Absolutely. And even more importantly, when someone asks me if that's my ambition, I have a responsibility to say yes, for every young woman, every person of color, who sees me and decide(s) what they're capable of based on what I think I am capable of. ... It's about you cannot have those things you refuse to dream of ... ."



For now, Abrams is focused on being a voting rights activist and-though it's less well known-an author. Her new novel, While Justice Sleeps, will be released next week. Abrams talks with Moriarty of 48 HOURS about her writing, her childhood, her experience with racial injustice and what can be done to make voting fair for everyone.



"When you have never spent more than seven minutes in line (to vote), it is nearly impossible to imagine that there are poor Black people who stand in line for eight hours, miss an entire day's wages, risk losing their jobs simply to cast a ballot in an election that may or may not have any benefit in their lives," Abrams says.



Abrams also opens up about her personal life and trying to find balance with all of her other projects.

