Spinal Tap Concert Film Coming in 2026 with Josh Groban, Shania Twain & More

Spinal Tap are set for one final performance- for real this time. Next year, Rob Reiner's Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale concert film will hit theaters, following the fictional heavy metal band and featuring guest performances from Tony Award nominee Josh Groban, Shania Twain, and Eric Clapton.

With Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer all reprising their roles as the band members, Spinal Tap will put on a once-in-a-lifetime concert marking the first-ever rock show filmed at Stonehenge, the historic English heritage site forever linked to Spinal Tap's song of the same name. Bleecker Street will release the movie in theaters and in IMAX® in 2026.

Earlier this year, Bleecker Street re-released the original 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap in theaters along with the long-awaited sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which launched in theaters last month. Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale was produced by Vertigo Live, a producer of documentary concert films.

"I'm told this is it. They're really serious this time," said Kent Sanderson, CEO of Bleecker Street. "While this is ostensibly the end, how fitting is it that this actual-probable-send-off is shot, historically, at Stonehenge, the mysterious landmark that we now know must have been erected thousands of years ago purely to serve as the setting for the last act of Spinal Tap."

"Bringing Spinal Tap to Stonehenge felt inevitable -the ultimate meeting of rock mythology and cinematic scale," said Ian Brenchley, CEO of Vertigo Live. "An iconic band performing at one of the world's most legendary landmarks, captured in IMAX and, of course, turned up to eleven. This is exactly what we set out to do: take music beyond the stage, beyond the ordinary, and turn it into living cinema. An experience unlike anything before it -and the perfect finale to rock's most enduring legend."

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues picks up 41 years after the release of 1984’s This Is Spinal Tap, when now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Broadway alum Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner) returns as well, to try to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality. Joined by music royalty like McCartney and John, Spinal Tap wrestle with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll.

The original film — directed by Reiner and written/improvised/performed by McKean, Guest, and Shearer — released to critical acclaim and went on to become a cult classic that has directly inspired actual metal bands like Metallica, spawned the “turn it up to 11” idiom, and been referenced in pop culture ever since. In 2002, it was deemed “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

Meanwhile, Tap have played on, reuniting for various tours, charity gigs, festivals, and TV appearances (including SNL and The Simpsons); collaborating with the likes of John Mayer, Cher, Slash, Adam “MCA” Yauch, and members of Fleetwood Mac, Foo Fighters, and Metallica; and releasing three albums: 1984’s This Is Spinal Tap, 1992’s Break Like the Wind, and 2009’s Back from the Dead, which was nominated for a Best Comedy Album GRAMMY® Award (all three charted on the Billboard 200).