Spike Lee and Robert De Niro Join Francis Ford Coppola for MEGALOPOLIS IMAX Conversation

Academy Award® winning writer/director Spike Lee and Academy Award® winning Actor Robert De Niro will join Francis Ford Coppola for a captivating conversation at the MEGALOPOLIS: THE ULTIMATE IMAX EXPERIENCE on September 23rd, 2024.

In conjunction with the 62nd New York Film Festival, the special discussion will be live streamed to IMAX audiences in select cities across the U.S. followed by advance screenings of the film. Tickets are available HERE. Dennis Lim, Artistic Director of NYFF, will moderate the live celebratory conversation which will highlight Francis Ford Coppola’s legendary contribution and impact on cinema.

MEGALOPOLIS is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman. The movie is produced by Barry Hirsch, Fred Roos, Michael Bederman. Megalopolis will be released in theaters on September 27.

Francis Ford Coppola is a world-renowned film director who has made such classics as The Godfather films, The Conversation, and Apocalypse Now. He also directed the film version of The Outsiders, the musical adaptation of which is currently on Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

