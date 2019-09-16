Sophie Turner Will Star in New Quibi Series

Variety reports that Sansa Stark has taken her first television role outside of Westeros. Actress Sophie Turner will star with Corey Hawkins in a new Quibi series, "Survive."

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel, and follows Jane (Turner), who has to fight for her life when her plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain. Paul (Hawkins) is the only other remaining survivor and together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.

"I couldn't be more honored to portray the role of Jane in 'Survive' for Quibi," said Turner. "She's a complex character fighting AGAINST THE ODDS to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need."

Turner starred for eight seasons on HBO's "Game of Thrones" as Sansa Stark. She recently played Jean Grey in "Dark Phoenix."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories