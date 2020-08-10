Sony Pictures Television and Get Lifted Film Co. to Develop PAPER GODS for ABC

The series is based off Goldie Taylor's novel of the same name.

Sony Pictures Television and Get Lifted Film Co. will develop PAPER GODS for ABC, written and executive produced by Tash Gray (P. Valley, Snowfall, Raising Kanan) and based off Goldie Taylor's novel of the same name.

Nia Long (Dear White People, #BLACKAF, Empire) will star in and executive produce, alongside Sony Pictures Television and Get Lifted Film Co.'s Mike Jackson, John Legend and Ty Stiklorius. Jackson is spearheading the project on behalf of Get Lifted. Taylor will also produce.

Long can most recently be seen in FATAL AFFAIR (Netflix) opposite Omar Epps, which premiered in the #1 spot for Netflix, and THE BANKER (Apple TV+) alongside Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson and Nicholas Hoult.

"Victoria Dobbs is a beautifully flawed and complicated character. I look forward to exploring her journey as a wife, mother and politician," said Long. "PAPER GODS highlights the profound impact Black women have on American politics and the world. Mike, John and Tash are my dream team!"

Gray wrote on the fan-favorite, true crime saga UNSOLVED: THE MURDERS OF TUPAC AND NOTORIUS B.I.G. (USA), and most recently wrote and produced on P. VALLEY (Starz!), season 3 of SNOWFALL (FX/Hulu) and the POWER prequel, RAISING KANAN.

"Nia and I came together in remembrance of our friend, and my mentor, John Singleton. From that friendship blossomed an opportunity to tell a profound story that's near to my heart," said Gray. "Both of us, girls from the hood, stand proud as strong Black women dedicated to telling the truth about our existence in a world that rarely champions or protects us. Yet, we continuously endeavor to save the world. I'm so happy and excited to work with amazing people to tell a layered story guaranteed to captivate audiences with Ms. Nia Long as our lead."

"This project has been a passion of ours for a long time and Nia's commitment has never wavered. When Tash signed on, it completed this great team," said Lauren Stein, EVP of Drama Development at Sony Pictures Television. "We are so happy to be moving forward with it at ABC."

Get Lifted's forthcoming projects include David E. Talbert's holiday film JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY for Netflix, the documentary GIVING VOICE, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will be released by Netflix later this year, and sports drama SIGNING DAY in partnership with Steph Curry's Unanimous Media for Sony Pictures, a female-fronted film written by Adam Hoff about a modern-day Jerry Maguire.

"We're so thrilled to be able to bring this incredible world Goldie created to life," said Get Lifted executives Jackson, Legend and Stiklorius. "It's going to be an incredible journey working with Nia and Tash as we endeavor to learn more about this strong black female who's incredibly human and nuanced."

Victoria Dobb (Long) is the imperfectly complicated girl next door turned formidable mayor of Atlanta. Set in the world of politics and power, PAPER GODS directly confronts race, wealth and humanity, where every battle is a fight of her life.

Get Lifted is represented by WME and Nina Shaw of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finklestein and Lezcano. Long is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Meyer& Downs. Gray is represented by MetaMorphic Entertainment, Kaplan Stahler Agency and Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham.

