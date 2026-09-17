Sofia Franklyn Opens Up On Alix Earle Friendship During GET REAL Visit
Amanda Hirsch leads a game of Shot or Spill with her two guests on the entertainment news roundup.
Sofia Franklyn's relationship with fellow influencer Alix Earle became a topic of conversation on the latest episode of Hulu's GET REAL, where the podcaster joined reality star Taylor Strecker to break down the week's entertainment headlines. Host Amanda Hirsch steered the discussion through a range of pop culture topics, pressing her guests for their takes along the way.
Alongside the Earle discussion, Franklyn and Strecker weighed in on the new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Lady Gaga's recent announcement that she has become a mother. The segment gave both guests room to react to the stories dominating entertainment coverage that week, with Hirsch guiding the conversation between the two.
The episode also featured a round of Shot or Spill, the show's recurring game that pushes guests toward more candid admissions. Franklyn and Strecker's participation in the segment added a looser, more personal turn to the conversation after the headline recap.
GET REAL has previously hosted guests tied to other Hulu programming, including Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas ahead of the new season of Dancing with the Stars, continuing the show's pattern of pairing entertainment news with guest interviews.
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