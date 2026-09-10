Matthew McConaughey and Alix Earle Compete for Puppies in Fallon Trivia Game

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Matthew McConaughey and Alix Earle went head to head in a trivia matchup called Pup Quiz during a joint appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The format pit the two guests against each other in a series of questions, with the winner of each round earning the chance to hold and snuggle a puppy brought out for the segment.

The game structure kept both guests on their toes throughout the segment, answering rounds of trivia questions with the puppies serving as the prize for correct answers. McConaughey and Earle traded rounds as the game progressed, with the studio audience watching the puppies change hands depending on who pulled ahead.

The segment leaned entirely on the competitive format rather than a standard sit-down conversation, giving both guests room to react in real time to the questions and to the puppies introduced throughout the game. Fallon guided the pair through each round as the trivia questions and puppy handoffs played out on stage.

The appearance offered a lighter, game-based alternative to a typical interview segment, with the puppies drawing much of the audience reaction as each round concluded and a new dog was brought out for the next matchup.

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