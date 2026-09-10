Alix Earle Talks Reale Actives Success and Clears Up Misinformation on Fallon

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Alix Earle sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss the success of her skin-care line Reale Actives, a conversation that gave her a chance to speak directly about the business she has built beyond her online presence.

Earle also talked about getting vulnerable on her reality show Earle Meets World, offering viewers a look at how she approaches sharing personal moments with an audience through the series. The discussion allowed her to speak candidly about that side of her career alongside the business update on Reale Actives.

Before the segment wrapped, Earle worked to clear up some misinformation about herself, using the appearance to set the record straight on claims that had been circulating. The conversation also took an unplanned turn when her dog accidentally exposed her assistant's phone number, adding an unscripted moment to the sit-down.

The mix of business talk, personal reflection and the dog's mishap gave the appearance a range that moved from Earle's professional ventures to a lighter, spontaneous moment by the end of the segment.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...