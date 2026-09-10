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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Features Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle, Riley Green

McConaughey and Earle participate in PUP QUIZ while Riley Green performs My Way.

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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Features Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle, Riley Green

The 2,337th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured Matthew McConaughey and Alix Earle taking part in a segment called PUP QUIZ, along with a musical performance from Riley Green.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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Matthew McConaughey also appeared in segments including 'Brothers Conspiracy with Matthew McConaughey' and 'Matthew McConaughey Weighs In on Rumors That Woody Harrelson Is His Brother.' Alix Earle appeared in a segment titled 'Alix Earle's Dog Accidentally Exposed Her Assistant's Phone Number.'

Riley Green performed his song 'My Way' during the episode.

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City and airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes available on demand on Peacock.


Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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