Smithsonian Channel Announces WORLD OF WEAPONS

Smithsonian Channel will explore the evolution of weapons throughout history and how they changed the course of mankind in the new documentary series WORLD OF WEAPONS. Weapons comprise an ever-evolving arsenal that has transformed combat - helping build empires, destroy them and deter aggression. This ten-part series highlights some of the world's most important and innovative weapons and how and why they work, what problems they solve on the battlefield and give fresh insight into their role in history. Along the way, renowned international experts look at weapons and war as a way to explain human progress and how they may determine our fate. WORLD OF WEAPONS premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9 PM ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel.

In the premiere episode, RANGED WEAPONS, experts demonstrate the most important long-range weapons in history. The pilum, a most ingeniously made spear, was the high-tech weapon of the ancient world used in the Roman Empire to disable the enemy in battle. In the medieval times, England becomes the most feared superpower with the longbow, which caused massive damage to opposing forces and especially Europe's aristocratic knights. During the nineteenth century, battlefields become even bloodier with the emergence of the minié ball, creating more accurate precision for firing at a distance.

Subsequent episodic descriptions of WORLD OF WEAPONS can be found here.

WORLD OF WEAPONS is produced by Story House Productions for ZDF and ZDF Enterprises. Producers for Story House Producers are Jens Afflerbach, Carsten Obländer and Arnd Piechottka. Joy Galane and David Royle serve as executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.

Smithsonian Channel™, a ViacomCBS Inc. network, is where curiosity lives, inspiration strikes and wonders never cease. This is the place for awe-inspiring stories, powerful documentaries and amazing factual entertainment, available in HD and 4K Ultra HD across multiple platforms. Smithsonian Channel, winner of Emmy® and Peabody awards for its programming, is the home of popular genres such as air and space, travel, history, science, nature and Pop culture. Among the network's offerings are hit series including Aerial America, America in Color, America's Hidden Stories, Apollo's Moon Shot, THE PACIFIC WAR IN COLOR and Air Disasters, as well as critically-acclaimed specials that include The Green Book: Guide to Freedom, Black Hole Hunters and Princess Diana's Wicked Stepmother. Smithsonian Networks also operates Smithsonian Channel Plus™, a subscription video streaming service delivering over a thousand hours of the Channel's stunning and diverse library of documentaries and series in HD and 4K Ultra HD. Smithsonian Channel is also available internationally in Canada, Singapore, Latin America, the UK and Ireland. To learn more, go to smithsonianchannel.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





Related Articles View More TV Stories