Sketch Comedy Series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Debuts 8/2, Exclusively On HBO

Jul. 1, 2019  
The sketch comedy series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW debuts FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW is a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. The show presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

Creator/executive producer/writer/star, Robin Thede; executive producer, Issa Rae for Issa Rae Productions; executive producers, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; executive producers, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch for JAX Media; head writer/co-executive producer: Lauren Ashley Smith; producers, Deniese Davis, Montrel McKay for Issa Rae Productions; producer, John Skidmore for JAX Media.



