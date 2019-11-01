Showtime to Release All Six Episodes of New Comedy Series BACK TO LIFE

SHOWTIME will release all six episodes of the new series BACK TO LIFE to its subscribers at midnight on Sunday, November 10 prior to its on-air debut that night at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episodes will be available for on-demand streaming or download on the Showtime and Showtime ANYTIME(R) apps, as well as for viewing via Showtime On Demand. BACK TO LIFE will debut on air with back to back episodes and continue with two new episodes every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

From Fleabag producers Harry and Jack Williams, BACK TO LIFE is created and written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, with Haggard starring. Haggard plays Miri Matteson, who after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large. Miri's first few weeks out of prison see her trying (and frequently failing) to lead a normal life in her picturesque but claustrophobic seaside hometown. Miri attempts to rekindle old relationships, make new ones, look for work and readjust to life outside, while desperately waiting for the world to forget about what happened that fateful night. Guiding Miri as she tries to adapt are a cast of offbeat and intriguing characters with secrets of their own, including her sexually frustrated mother, Caroline (Geraldine James), her obsessive environmentalist father, Oscar (Richard Durden), and her parole officer with no filter, Janice (Jo Martin). We'll also meet first love Dom (Jamie Michie), ex-best friend Mandy (Christine Bottomley), next-door neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar) and fish and chips shop owner and new boss Nathan (Liam Williams).

BACK TO LIFE is produced by Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three, UK in association with all3media international. The series is written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, produced by Debs Pisani and directed by Chris Sweeney. The executive producers are Harry and Jack Williams (Fleabag, The Missing) alongside Sarah Hammond for Two Brothers Pictures, and Daisy Haggard, Laura Solon and Chris Sweeney. For more information on the series, go to www.sho.com/back-to-life.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple(R), Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku(R), Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation(TM) Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





