Showtime Releases Trailer for BILLIONS Season 5

SHOWTIME released TODAY the trailer for the highly anticipated return of season five of the hit drama series BILLIONS, starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy® winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy winner Damian Lewis, which will return on Sunday, September 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with five new episodes. For fans looking to catch up, the season five premiere episode of BILLIONS is now available for free on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com, as well as across multiple SHOWTIME partner platforms. All previous episodes of BILLIONS are now available for subscribers on SHOWTIME. BILLIONS has been renewed for season six, which will premiere early next year.

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn. Jeanane Garafolo will guest star as Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp.

BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. For more information about BILLIONS, visit SHO.com , follow on Twitter Instagram and Facebook , and join the conversation using #Billions.

