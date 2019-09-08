Showtime Releases All Nine Episodes of New Docuseries COUPLES THERAPY

SHOWTIME has released all nine episodes of the new docuseries COUPLES THERAPY to its subscribers. The episodes are available now for on-demand streaming or download on the Showtime and Showtime ANYTIME(R) apps and on partner on-demand platforms. From DGA(R) Award-nominated and Sundance Award-winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres (WEINER), COUPLES THERAPY will debut on air on Showtime tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT and continue to air new episodes every Friday.

COUPLES THERAPY unlocks a hidden world: other people's relationships. Far from reality-show caricatures, this is true documentary filmmaking that brings viewers into the authentic and visceral experience of weekly therapy with four couples. World-class therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik deftly guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles - and extraordinary breakthroughs - typically hidden behind closed doors. The docuseries was produced by Edgeline Films for SHOWTIME. Kriegman, Steinberg and Despres serve as executive producers. Carly Hugo and Matt Parker are producers, and Dan Savage is a consulting producer.

SHOWTIME is currently available for subscription via cable, DBS and telco providers plus streaming providers such as Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation(TM) Vue, and Youtube TV. Showtime is also available as a stand-alone streaming service through Showtime.com, Amazon, Apple(R), Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku(R), Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Viewers who subscribe via cable, DBS, telco or streaming providers can also stream content through the network's authentication service Showtime ANYTIME.

Watch a season trailer here:





