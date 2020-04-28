Showtime Promotes Erin Calhoun To Company's Top Communications Post 

Today, Showtime Networks Inc. announced that Erin Calhoun has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Communications, the company's top communications post. She will assume her new role on May 4. The announcement was made by David Nevins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks Inc., to whom Calhoun will report.

Calhoun will be responsible for the strategic planning and execution of all global public and media relations initiatives enhancing the corporate and programming interests for Showtime Networks. She will oversee programming publicity, media and talent relations, events, photography, awards, film festivals, philanthropy, sports and corporate branding. As the chief press officer for SHOWTIME, Calhoun will supervise all corporate and business press outreach, as well as serving as the company's communications liaison with parent company ViacomCBS Inc. Calhoun most recently served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications. She will relocate to the Showtime West Coast office.

"Erin has proven time and again to have a sage understanding of our ever-changing industry and terrific relationships with the media who cover it," said Nevins. "Her skills and instincts are equally sharp, combining a dedicated work ethic with a good-humored touch. We are pleased to reward her efforts and privileged to elevate her to this role as a leader in strategizing and executing communications efforts on behalf of Showtime Networks."

Since joining Showtime Networks in 2017, Calhoun has been responsible for corporate communications initiatives on behalf of the company in areas including marketing, digital media, research, consumer products, distributor relations and new business development, as well as the network's stand-alone streaming service. She also managed long-range communications strategies that have raised the profile of the network and its executives. In addition, Calhoun has managed the analysis and dissemination of the network's subscriber, ratings and research data to the national media, and she has overseen the network's communications footprint across social media platforms, working hand-in-hand with the entertainment PR and digital marketing teams on social media efforts for the network's original series, documentaries, specials and events.

Calhoun came to Showtime from NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she served as Vice President of Corporate Communications, managing trade and business strategies and internal communications for usa network and SYFY. In her role, she oversaw communications for the networks' marketing and digital initiatives, ad sales, corporate social responsibility and business development. She also provided executive support for speaking engagements and industry events for their executives. Prior to joining NBC, Calhoun worked for six years at Discovery Communications, where as Vice President of Communications she performed similar corporate PR functions while managing communications teams in both New York and Silver Spring, Maryland.

Previously, Calhoun spent 10 years as an independent consultant for various clients including TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, Discovery and GSN (Game Show Network) supporting their original films and programs. Before that, Calhoun worked at TNT for three years as a Unit Publicist and Press Project Manager, overseeing unit publicity for TNT original films. Calhoun began her career at The Today Show as a Talent Coordinator. Calhoun is a graduate of Texas Tech University.

Calhoun will succeed Johanna Fuentes, who is leaving Showtime Networks to head up Global Communications at Warner Bros.





