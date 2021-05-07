Showtime Presents LAVELL CRAWFORD: THE COMEDY VACCINE

Lavell Crawford returns for his third SHOWTIME comedy special LAVELL CRAWFORD: THE COMEDY VACCINE, premiering Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In the hour-long special filmed at the Tempe Improv in Arizona, Crawford reflects back on a tumultuous year of living through a global pandemic with an added punchline. From the panic of looking for toilet paper to attending virtual church services and wearing masks, Crawford brings levity to the many shared lifestyle changes we've experienced during a life in lockdown while also touching on his own quarantine frustrations with whimsical banter.

To watch and share the trailer from LAVELL CRAWFORD: THE COMEDY VACCINE, go below.

A beloved comedian and actor by audiences far and wide, Crawford is quickly climbing the comedic ranks to become one of the hottest stars. His numerous television appearances include Better Call Saul, New Girl, Workaholics and BREAKING BAD along with his previous standup specials on SHOWTIME: NEW LOOK, SAME FUNNY! and HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. Additionally, his film credits include Compton's Finest, Love Is Not Enough, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, American Ultra, Beverlyhood and The Ridiculous 6.

LAVELL CRAWFORD: THE COMEDY VACCINE is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, Ali Wong: Baby Cobra), who produced with Cisco Henson for Comedy Dynamics. Justin Edbrooke serves as executive producer.

